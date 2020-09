The body was found in a laneway off Madison Road in Kilmainham. Photo: Collins

A 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the murder of a homeless man in Dublin.

The victim, who was in his 40s, was attacked in a laneway off Madison Road in Kilmainham in the early hours of Monday morning.

The teenager was arrested following the discovery.

He is due to appear before Dublin District Children’s Court on Tuesday morning.