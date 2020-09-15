Three deaths and 357 new cases of Covid-19

By Kenneth Fox

There have been three deaths and a further 357 cases of Covid-19, according to the Department of Health this evening.

There are now a total of 31,549 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland while in terms of deaths, there have now been a total of 1,787 related to the disease in Ireland.

Of the new cases notified today: 185 are men and 172 are women, 63 per cent are under 45 years of age, while 38 per cent are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case.

It was also announced that 60 cases have been identified as community transmission

Dublin continues to see a rise in cases, with 218 announced there this evening.

Elsewhere there have been 18 cases confirmed in Louth, 12 in Waterford, 11 in Kildare, nine in Cork, eight in Kerry, eight in Limerick, eight in Meath, seven in Westmeath, six in Wicklow, five in Offaly, five in Roscommon, five in Mayo, five in Tipperary and the remaining 32 cases are located in Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Donegal, Galway, Kilkenny, Laois, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo and Wexford.

Speaking about the figures, Dr Ronan Glynn, acting chief medical officer said: “In the first half of 2020, Ireland responded swiftly to a new and unpredictable pandemic. Our collective response suppressed the curve, saved lives and put us on a solid foundation to deal with Covid-19 going forward.”

“Now, we must focus on our response to the pandemic in the medium term. Today, Government launched a 5-Level framework. At the heart of this framework are three core messages:

1. Simple measures taken by everyone are our best defence against Covid-19.

2. No single measure will work in isolation, what matters is combination prevention.

3. Continued cooperation and solidarity across society remains central to our response.

“The basic preventions against the spread of Covid-19 remain unchanged; wash your hands regularly, physically distance from others including friends and family, wear a face covering, know the symptoms and what to do if you experience them.”

As of this morning, there are currently 13 people in ICUs with the virus and a further 68 people in hospital.

Yesterday the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 rose by 208, while there were no additional deaths.