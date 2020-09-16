Death notices

Paddy Godfrey

Paddy Godfrey, Heatherfield Court, Dublin Road, Carlow,

died 15 September 2020 (peacefully) in the loving care of Hillview Nursing Home; formerly of Rathnapish. Beloved husband of the late Margaret. Sadly missed by his loving sons Pat and Michael, sister Kathleen Magee, daughters-in-law Mary and Nuala, grandchildren Padraig, Colm and Dónal, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health, a private funeral Mass and burial will take place.

The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this most difficult time. The funeral Mass can be viewed on the Cathedral Parish website (www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/) on Friday morning at 11.15am.

Shane Nolan

Shane Nolan, 75 Ashfield, Bagenalstown, Carlow

In St. Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Molly and Sean. Sadly missed by his loving wife Fiona, daughters Molly and Alannah, sons Ryan and Kayden, Brothers Martin, Kevin, Declan and David, mother-in-law Trish, brother-in-law David, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his home, 75 Ashfield, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow (Eircode R21 TR29) on Thursday 17 September from 12 o’clock, concluding with funeral prayers at 8 o’clock.

A celebration Mass of Shane’s Life will take place at his home on Friday 18 September, at 11 o’clock, followed by a private cremation afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium Dublin. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Holy Angels Day Care Centre.