Dublin incidence rate now twice the national average

By Kenneth Fox

New figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) show Dublin has a 14 day incidence rate of new cases of Covid-19 of 104.0, which is twice the national average of 53.0.

If you break down Dublin even further, the worst affected area in the county is Dublin North West which has as an incidence rate of 152.2. Dublin South East is the second worst affected area with 122.1, followed by Dublin South West at 108.8.

Over the past two weeks from September 1st to September 14th, a total of 2,524 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the country.

The number of those cases that lead to hospitalisation were 65, or 2.58 per cent of cases.

In terms of the number of cases associated with clusters, there were 893 according to the HSPC. Healthcare workers also accounted for 232 out of the 2,524 cases.

In terms of the male to female ratio over the same 14 day period: men accounted for 1,236 cases while women accounted for 1,282.

Age group

The median age for those who contracted the virus over that period was 33 years of age.

From 0-4 years of age there were 102 cases, while from 5-14 years of age there were 228 cases.

The age group with the highest number of cases during the 14 day period were 15-24 year olds, who accounted for 555 cases. The second highest age group were 25-34 year olds who made up 445 of the cases.

From 75-84 years of age, only 63 people contracted the virus, while for those over the age of 85 years, 41 people tested positive for Covid-19.

705 people who contracted the virus in the last 14 days had an underlying health condition.

The HSPC also said that 126 cases during the same period were travel related while over half (1,289) came from contact with a known confirmed case. 25.95 per cent of cases (655) were also from community transmission.