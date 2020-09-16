Elected representatives slam council website

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW County Council’s website was described at “shambolic” and in need of “vast modernising”.

Cllr Brian O’Donoghue raised the matter at last Thursday’s meeting of Tullow Municipal District, making it clear that he wasn’t criticising the council’s IT department in any way but that the website had been built some time ago and was now in need an overhaul.

“It is not very easy to navigate and isn’t very inviting in terms of being able to find information,” he stated.

“Very few councils have a good one. The website was built when websites were young and it’s now in need vast modernising,” said cllr O’Donoghue.

Cllr William Paton agreed, adding that carlow.ie was “no longer fit for purpose” and needed a “major upgrade”.