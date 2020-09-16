Gardaí find new breaches of Covid-19 regulations in pubs ahead of full reopening

Gardaí have encountered 16 new potential breaches of Covid-19 regulations at pubs in the last week.

As part of Operation Navigation, garda officers have conducted thousands of checks on licensed premises since they were permitted to reopen in July to ensure public health guidelines are being followed and alcohol is not being served without food.

The new potential breaches of regulations identified between September 7th and 13th bring the total number identified to 216.

Customers of such premises should also consider the risks to themselves, and their family and friends from ignoring public health advice and regulations.

Files are now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in each of these cases.

Deputy Commissioner John Twomey said there has been a very high level of compliance generally.

“This is welcome. However, some licensed premises are risking the health of their employees, customers and local communities,” he said.

From September 21st pubs around the country will be permitted to reopen without serving food, with the exception of pubs in the capital.