St Leo’s students excel in leaving cert

By Elizabeth Lee

TWO students from St Leo’s College, Carlow overcame the language barrier to achieve more than 500 points, while another girl scored the maximum number of points and excelled in the HPAT (Health Professionals Admission Test) exam.

“We are extremely proud of all our students,” said principal Niamh Broderick. “Over 20 students achieved more than 500 points, with two students delighted to achieve more than 600 points.”

Eve McGlinchey will study medicine in the Royal College of Surgeons, Dublin, having achieved the maximum 625 points. Eve is from Athy and daughter of Mary and Hugh McGlinchey. She attended Scoil Mhicil Naofa primary school in Athy before her post-primary education in St Leo’s College. Eve not only achieved maximum points but also excelled in the HPAT.

Rowan Rezk came to St Leo’s College without a word of English six years ago from Egypt and attained over 500 points. Her parents are Nagwa and Ayman Rezk and the family lives in Carlow town.

Khansa Yousif also lives in Carlow and is the daughter of Manal and Tarig Yousif. Khansa hopes to study forensic science in Scotland.

When asked about the secret to their success, the girls agreed that working consistently, being organised, taking small class tests seriously and participating in extra-curricular activities helped them.

The staff at St Leo’s College wish all of their students every success in the next steps on their educational journey.