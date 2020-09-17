Big rise in Covid tests as Tinryland centre reopens  

A SIGNIFICANT rise in community referrals for Covid-19 tests has resulted in the resumption of a drive-through test centre in Tinryland. The facility at Tinryland GFC grounds started testing last Thursday and has already catered for hundreds of Carlovians, The Nationalist understands.

The centre, which has been set up to meet the referrals of local GPs, has been described as a ‘pop-up’ facility by the HSE and the free tests are only available by GP referral. The Tinryland test centre was closed in April. In the interim, people were travelling to Kilkenny for tests.

Tinryland GFC chairperson Bernard Mullen said it was disappointing that the need for the test centre still existed, but the club was happy do its bit. “We got a break, got to play our bit of football and kids got to play as well. This was never going away and in the back of all our minds we thought it might come back. As it proved, it did come back. It’s a pity, but it can’t be helped.”

He added: “Looking at the big picture, it’s nice to able to provide that service and not have people travelling. I know Kilkenny isn’t that far, but it’s good that people just have to drive five minutes outside the town.”

There will be no club activities at the grounds before 7pm, while teams of club volunteers are giving their time to provide stewarding and security. Testing has been carried out by nurses and members of the National Ambulance Service. Large numbers have been tested since it reopened, with Sunday the only day it has been closed to date.

There has been a downward trend in new cases of Covid-19 in Carlow since the start of September. The most recent figures revealed that only five new cases of have been reported in the county in the last seven days and nine for the month of September so far.

In August, there were a total of 66 new cases in Carlow. The positive test rate is 1.8% nationally.

The rise in demand for tests is thought to be partly due to the reopening of schools. Principal of St Joseph’s NS in Carlow and county councillor Fergal Browne said the reopening of schools had gone smoothly, but there appeared to be inconsistencies with referrals. “I think things are working very well, but I would hope the doctors prioritise those who need a test most and get their results back more quickly,” he said.

There have been no positive cases in St Joseph’s since it reopened and Mr Browne added: “We are still learning every day, but so far, so good. Parents will obviously have to use their own judgement on what they do with their children. People will have bugs at this time of the year.”

According to guidelines, children should not attend school if they have symptoms of Covid-19 which include a fever, a cough, shortness of breath or breathing difficulties or loss or change to the sense of smell or taste.

“Parents have been following the guidelines as far as I can see,” added Mr Browne.

The HSE/South East Community Healthcare (SECH) say there has been significant rise in community testing referrals in the last month.

SECH is reiterating its appeal to everyone in counties Carlow, Kilkenny, South Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford to continue with efforts to stop the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

They stress that GP phone consultations and assessments in relation to Covid-19, including with Caredoc, and the tests they may be referred to are free of charge.

SECH are reminding anyone that receives an appointment for a Covid 19 test of the importance to turn up for the swab. Last week, the HSE relayed concerns on nationally compiled returns indicating that up to 25% of those referred for a test have not attended.

To date, approximately 25,658 tests have been completed at community testing centres in the South East over the last 24 weeks.

Referrals trends are reviewed daily for all of the south east and this guides the operation of all centres. In situations where a testing centre may not be in operation on a given day, people may be offered an appointment at another centre if it proves convenient to them. If a person cannot travel to a community test centre, the National Ambulance Service can call to a person’s house to carry out a Covid-19 test.

The HSE has also engaged in serial testing programmes in respect of staff and residents in both public and privately run residential care centres and nursing homes – in addition to particular workplace settings. Acute hospitals continue to test patients as required.