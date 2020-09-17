Carlow cabinet maker in national tradespeople competition

Darragh Kavanagh from Nurney

By Elizabeth Lee

A CABINET maker from Nurney, Co Carlow has made it through to the semi-final of the prestigious competition, Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2020.

Darragh Kavanagh, who works for On Craft Interiors based in Leighlinbridge, Carlow, has been selected for his sheer passion for the trade, determination to succeed and demonstrating how he goes above and beyond the call of duty for customers.

Speaking about his accomplishment, 32-year-old Darragh said: “If I were to get through to the final, I would be over the moon. It would demonstrate that my hard work has paid off. I have worked as a cabinet maker for 14 years and I participated in the finals of the 2010 national skills competition, reaching the final six in the whole of Ireland, which I am very proud of. I truly love my job. It has been a challenging year and I’m delighted to get through to the next stage of the competition.”

The semi-final stages have been taking place online since last week and once complete, ten tradespeople will be selected to take part in a virtual final, where trade experts will interview the finalists and select this year’s winner. The judging panel includes representatives from trade bodies and 2019 winner Darren McGhee.

As a first of its kind in Ireland, the competition not only celebrates the outstanding work and professionalism shown by tradespeople throughout the year but will also crown a winner, who will walk away with a €20,000 bundle, including high-spec tools, the latest technology to take their business to the next level and training to support their ongoing development. The worthy winner will prove to be a standout candidate in their trade, an innovative thinker and a professional who goes above and beyond for their customers.

