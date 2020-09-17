Carlow Gardaí seize banned driver’s vehicle

Thursday, September 17, 2020

The car being seized by gardaí yesterday

 

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW gardaí seized a vehicle yesterday in Carlow town and have initiated court proceedings against its driver.

The Carlow Roads Policing Unit stopped the motorist for a mobile phone offence but a check on the garda active mobility device revealed that the driver was actually disqualified from driving.

The vehicle was then immediately seized under section 41 of the Road Traffic Act and court proceedings have been initiated against driver.

 

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Carlow cabinet maker in national tradespeople competition

Thursday, 17/09/20 - 12:10pm

Big rise in Covid tests as Tinryland centre reopens  

Thursday, 17/09/20 - 11:53am

Patthana Garden in Kiltegan looks absolutely stunning

Thursday, 17/09/20 - 11:52am