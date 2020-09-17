Carlow Gardaí seize banned driver’s vehicle

The car being seized by gardaí yesterday

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW gardaí seized a vehicle yesterday in Carlow town and have initiated court proceedings against its driver.

The Carlow Roads Policing Unit stopped the motorist for a mobile phone offence but a check on the garda active mobility device revealed that the driver was actually disqualified from driving.

The vehicle was then immediately seized under section 41 of the Road Traffic Act and court proceedings have been initiated against driver.