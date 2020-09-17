Carlow loses out on 2021 National and World Ploughing Championships

By Suzanne Pender

Disappointment for Carlow this evening with the announcement that Ratheniska, Co Laois has been chosen as the venue for the 2021 National and World Ploughing Championships.

In a statement just released, NPA managing director Anna May McHugh, confirmed that following an NPA Executive meeting this evening Ratheniska, Co Laois was chosen as the venue next year’s National Ploughing Championships will take place from 15 to 18 September 2021.

“It is a particularly special year as we will be celebrating the 90th Anniversary of the National Ploughing Championships and hosting the World Contest with international competitors and visitors from over 20 countries,” she said.

“The site in Ratheniska is ideal as it has all of the criteria to qualify as an excellent location with great ploughing ground, easy accessible road network combined with a beautiful scenic setting in the middle of Ireland.

“Given the year that everyone has experienced it is wonderful to announce some positive news and with hope we look forward to welcoming everyone to next year’s ‘ploughing’ in County Laois,” said Ms McHugh.

Ploughing’s Chief Organiser and World Ploughing General Secretary Anna Marie McHugh said, “ I would first of all like to take this opportunity to thank all involved for making this year’s digital ploughing such a success this week under unchartered and unprecedented circumstances .

And it is with great delight we welcome all of our international colleagues, ploughers and friends to such a fantastic venue for next year’s 68th World Ploughing Contest in Ratheniska, Co Laois.”