Carlow primary school confirms Covid-19 case

Thursday, September 17, 2020

A Tullow school has confirmed a case of Covid-19 among its pupils as a class have been asked to self-isolate at home. In a message to parents, Scoil Mhuire Lourdes principal Marie Coen said one case had been confirmed.

“As a precaution, the children in this class are asked to self-isolate at home until further advice is issued by the HSE to the school.

“A public health risk assessment will be undertaken by the HSE, and the parents/guardians of any children deemed to be close contacts of the confirmed case will be contacted and advised accordingly.

“As soon as we are issued with further guidance we will inform families.”

The message was posted on the school’s website on Wednesday.

Scoil Mhuire Lourdes had no comment when contacted by the Nationalist.

