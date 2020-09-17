Garda video on crime prevention at IT Carlow

Thursday, September 17, 2020

 

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW gardaí attended IT Carlow this week, where a crime prevention initiative took place in conjunction with the Students’ Union.

Garda crime prevention officer Sgt Peter McConnon and Garda Darren Leahy from Carlow Community Policing Unit took part in the event, where videos on areas such as crime prevention, personal safety, home security and preventing bicycle theft were made for the students’ upcoming academic year.

A podcast was also made on safety advice for students assisted by Carlow Fire Service.

