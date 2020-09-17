Latest Covid-19 figures

Thursday, September 17, 2020

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn

At least one further case of Covid-19 in Carlow was confirmed on Thursday evening.

The case or cases were among 240 cases confirmed nationally today while one further death was reported of a person with Covid-19.

The exact figure will not be known until tomorrow due to how the department of health publish figures.

The cumulative county figure did rise this evening to 271. This is an increase of eight and reflects yesterday’s confirmed cases. The rolling seven-day Carlow figure is 16 cases and 14-day is 24 new cases.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 119 in Dublin, 19 in Wicklow, 17 in Kildare, 16 in Donegal, 15 in Waterford, 10 in Limerick, 8 in Cork, 6 in Louth, 5 in Wexford and the remaining 24 cases are located in Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Galway, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Tipperary, Westmeath.
  • 119 are men / 120 are women
  • 61% are under 45 years of age
  • 47% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case
  • 44 cases have been identified as community transmission

 

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “50% of today’s cases are in Dublin. We are now seeing a higher proportion of cases in older age groups.

 

“Act now to save lives. Limit your contacts as much as possible. Assume you and those you meet are infectious, keep your distance and do your part to keep others safe.”

