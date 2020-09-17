NPHET advising for Dublin pubs and restaurants to only serve food outdoors or for takeaway

Pubs that serve food and restaurants will only be permitted to open in Dublin if they have outdoor dining facilities, or for takeaway services, according to the Irish Times

Proposals from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) are expected to be accepted by Government and would mean travel in and out of Dublin will only be permitted for work or education.

The Irish Times is reporting that the Government’s public health experts have recommended that Dublin move to Level 3 restrictions, according to Government sources.

The Government has already indicated that pubs which do not serve food will remain closed.

Under the proposed recommendations, the number of guests allowed at weddings will be cut from 50 to 25, though weddings organised for this weekend will be allowed to continue as planned, with the new restriction only coming into place on Monday.

The new restrictions for the capital being introduced, probably from tomorrow night, if the Government follows the advice of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

A meeting of senior officials took place this evening to discuss the implementation of the Level Three restrictions, and it will report to a meeting of the Cabinet committee on Covid-19, scheduled for tomorrow morning. If the Cabinet committee approves, the measures will then be put to a virtual meeting of the full Cabinet shortly afterwards.

Level 3 restrictions would mean that Dublin would be subject to tighter restrictions than the rest of the country. They include a ban on social or family gatherings indoors or outdoors, additional restrictions on indoor dining, as well as people being told not to travel outside the county. No matches or events will be allowed and no spectators allowed at any games that do take place.