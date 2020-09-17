One death and 240 new cases of Covid-19

By Kenneth Fox

There has been one new death from Covid-19 and a further 240 new cases, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

It means the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland is now 1,789. With 240 further cases, it brings the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland to 32,023.

Of the cases confirmed today: 119 are men and 120 are women, 61 per cent are under the age of 45 and 47 per cent are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

They also confirmed that 44 of today’s cases are from community transmission

Dublin saw the highest increase in new cases this evening with 119. Elsewhere there was 19 in Wicklow, 17 in Kildare, 16 in Donegal, 15 in Waterford, 10 in Limerick, eight in Cork, six in Louth, five in Wexford and the remaining 24 cases are located in Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Galway, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Tipperary, Westmeath.

Keeping others safe

Dr. Ronan Glynn, acting chief medical officer, said; “50 per cent of today’s cases are in Dublin. We are now seeing a higher proportion of cases in older age groups.

“Act now to save lives. Limit your contacts as much as possible. Assume you and those you meet are infectious, keep your distance and do your part to keep others safe.”

Yesterday, Professor Philip Nolan, chairman of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said the reproduction number is between 1.3-1.7 nationally.

A further three Covid-19 related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland yesterday.

254 new cases of the virus were confirmed as well, 136 of which were in Dublin.