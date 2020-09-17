Patthana Garden in Kiltegan looks absolutely stunning

Kiltegan garden is like a painting

By Elizabeth Lee

“THE garden is in full bloom right now,” explained TJ Maher, the owner of Patthana Garden in Kiltegan. “I like to work all the year through, through all of the seasons, so we still have all the autumn colours to enjoy.”

Though it’s September, the garden that TJ has cultivated so carefully and precisely over the past number of years is still full of colour. The hundreds of carefully curated flowers grow seemingly in abandon but, in truth, every single plant, flower and shrub has been carefully selected and positioned. It’s full of nooks and crannies and every angle has a specific view.

“This is a very high maintenance garden because of all the layers of planting. Every plant has been carefully chosen to give maximum interest. They all have to work hard and earn their keep. If something only blooms for a week, I’d have to be very fond of it to keep it,” smiles TJ while looking onto the colourful patio as the diningroom window frames the scene like a painting.

It’s not surprising to learn that TJ is a visual artist, a graduate from NCAD. He enjoyed a successful career as a painter, but when he met his partner Simon and the couple moved to Kiltegan, Co Wicklow, he turned his attention to transforming the garden. He even returned to college and studied for three years in the Botanic Gardens, Dublin and is now qualified to give wonderfully instructive and engaging gardening classes throughout the year.

“People do say that I treat the garden like a painting! I’m constantly changing the colours and textures in it. In fact, in the course I teach, one class is all about colour. How can you have a garden and not talk about colour? Even if it’s green, it’s still a colour, isn’t it? The course follows the gardening year from seeds to blossoms so as the garden changes, the topics change,” he says.

Gardening has been part of his life since early childhood, growing up near Cashel in Tipperary.

“Since the very beginning, I was surrounded by plants and animals. It’s all second nature to me,” he continued.

He’s passionate about wildlife and its conservation so he doesn’t use any chemicals or pesticides in his work. He would ban the use of slug pellets completely because of the awful effect they have on the food chain, with birds paying the price when they’ve eaten poisoned slugs. With farmers destroying hedgerows, cutting down trees and draining lands that would usually be home to thriving ecosystems, TJ sees the garden as one of the last sanctuaries for wildlife.

“Insects and wildlife are in serious decline so gardens have a very important part to play in the conservation of birds, insects and animals. For example, before now, frogs would be found in ponds out in the fields. Those fields are now drained so they’ve moved into the gardens. There’s been a fashion for neatness over biodiversity. Our countryside is getting barren because our fruit and flowers are not allowed to bloom. I tell my students that their gardens are a refuge for wildlife, no matter how small. No flower or plant is worth killing an animal or an insect for,” continued TJ.

He got the name for his Patthana Garden from a book on Buddhist meditation and the word means to ‘be in the moment’.

It’s located right in the heart of the historic village of Kiltegan, behind the granite rectory he shares with Simon. The garden is on the Carlow Garden Trail and is usually an annual pilgrimage for horticultural worshippers. TJ has been able to continue with his gardening courses because they can take place outdoors or in the local village hall, but the coronavirus restrictions absolutely flattened the coachloads of visitors and gardening club members that used to visit the place every other summer.

He tentatively reopened the garden to visitors in the latter weeks of the summer and is still welcoming people to come along on Sunday afternoon from noon to 5pm this Sunday and on 27 September and 4 October. There’s a nominal charge of €5 and a chance to buy some of the wonderful plants, all lovingly grown by TJ.

To see more images, check out the Patthana Garden Facebook page.