Senator calls for three-day taxsaver commuter ticket ‘to reflect new working norm’

Fine Gael Senator John McGahon has called for the introduction of a three-day Taxsaver Ticket for commuters.

With more people working from home, or spending less time in the office, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, he feels a three-day ticket should be introduced.

At present, commuters can avail of annual or monthly tickets.

Mr McGahon told BreakingNews.ie: “Covid has changed the working life of so many commuters and so many people in this country. More and more people are now essentially working from home than ever before.

“I really think we need to reflect what has become the new working norm and reflect that in our tickets. What I’m calling for is the National Transport Authority (NTA) to consider introducing a three day taxsaver ticket which would benefit commuters by providing more flexibility in terms of people who are only going to be working in an office maybe two days a week.

“Thousands of people use taxsaver tickets right across the country, whether you’re commuting between counties, working in Galway, Cork or Dublin. The ticket counts for all public transport and private operators as well who are involved in the scheme.”

When we look back we might be thinking, ‘wasn’t it crazy that I was going on an hour and ten minute commute to sit in an office in Dublin five days a week’.

Mr McGahon has written to the NTA and Revenue with his proposal, while he has also launched an online petition.

Flexibility for commuters

“What we’re doing is asking the NTA to introduce a three-day taxsaver ticket alongside their monthly tickets and their annual tickets as a way to provide much more flexibility for commuters.

“I really believe that working from home is going to become the norm long after Covid has left us. As a result, a three-day taxsaver ticket will benefit people long after Covid.

“The petition is a way to show that there’s public support. A lot of commuters are telling me, ‘I’m only in my office one/two days a week, if I could get a three-day taxsaver ticket I’d jump at it’. It’s about providing choice for commuters.

“I really think it does need to be introduced as soon as possible, there’s two bodies we have to try and convinced. The first is the NTA and the second is the Revenue commissioners. Any changes to a taxsaver scheme requires the approval of the revenue commissioners so I’ve written to the NTA and Revenue asking for it to be reviewed from next week.”

Mr McGahon added: “When we look back we might be thinking, ‘wasn’t it crazy that I was going on an hour and ten minute commute to sit in an office in Dublin five days a week’. I would be confident, it’s a simple request and solution. I’d be confident that the NTA can try and make this work once they’ve looked at the mechanics of introducing a three-day taxsaver ticket.”