Seven countries added to Government’s travel green list

Seven countries have made it onto Ireland’s updated travel green list.

People can travel to Cyprus, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland from Monday without having to self-isolate for 14-days when they return to Ireland.

However, some of the countries on the list have their own local rules and restrictions for people arriving, including testing and quarantine measures.

All the countries have a 14-day incidence rate of less than 25 per 100,000. Ireland’s incidence rate is currently 51.46.

The existing list remains in effect until midnight on Sunday, with Italy, Greece, Hungary, Slovakia, Norway and Estonia to be removed from the list due to their rates exceeding 25.

[table]

[row]

[column]

Country:

[/column]

[column]

14-day incident rate per 100,000:

[/column]

[/row]

[row]

[column]Cyprus[/column]

[column]6.1[/column]

[/row]

[row]

[column]Finland[/column]

[column]10.7[/column]

[/row]

[row]

[column]Germany[/column]

[column]23.7[/column]

[/row]

[row]

[column]Iceland[/column]

[column]19.0[/column]

[/row]

[row]

[column]Latvia[/column]

[column]4.2[/column]

[/row]

[row]

[column]Lithuania[/column]

[column]17.3[/column]

[/row]

[row]

[column]Poland[/column]

[column]19.0[/column]

[/row]

[row]

[column]Ireland[/column]

[column]51.46[/column]

[/row]

[/table]