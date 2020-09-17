  • Home >
Three arrested as €610k worth of drugs seized in intelligence operation

Thursday, September 17, 2020

Three men in their 40s have been arrested as €610,000 worth of drugs were seized as part of an intelligence led operation targeting organised criminality in Dublin yesterday.

The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) carried out an intervention on three vehicles in Swords last night.

During the course of the operation, gardaí seized cocaine to the value of €350,000 and suspected cannabis to the value of €260,000.

The three men aged 42, 46 and 49 were arrested at the scene and are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at North Dublin Garda Stations.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll of Organised and Serious Crime said: “An Garda Síochána is committed to disrupting the activities of organised criminals supplying drugs to our communities.

“This seizure of a substantial quantity of cocaine and cannabis is significant in this regard.”

