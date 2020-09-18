50,000 jobs at risk in Dublin with potential new restrictions

Around 50,000 people will lose their jobs this evening if additional restrictions are put in place in Dublin, according to the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI).

It comes ahead of the expected announcement that the capital will move to level three of the government’s new restrictions.

Public health officials have also recommended a ban on indoor dining be imposed in Dublin, despite it being a level 4 measure.

Instead they are proposing that restaurants should only be allowed to have outdoor dining or operate takeaways.

Just nine out of over 3,000 clusters or outbreaks recorded in Ireland originated in restaurants.

Ciara Rowe from Gourmet Food Parlor in Swords says the situation is very messy:

“We have bookings and we have supplies coming in for the next days. People are calling us now because they are not sure whether to cancel or keep the booking.

“It is quite messy when you have the announcements coming in like that and by midnight you know you do not have much time.”

She said they just have to try and adapt as quickly as they can to “what the next set of regulations and guidelines are.”

Restart grant

Meanwhile, Aodhán Ó Ríordáin has called for a package of supports for Dublin businesses as well as swift action from the government to communicate clearly what the reasons for tighter restrictions are, and criteria for moving out of them.

In a statement released this morning he said:

“With our capital city and most populated county on the verge of level three restrictions, we need swift and cohesive action from the Government today to reassure the public and businesses that supports will be there for them.

“The same package of business supports that was provided to other counties previously put in lockdown must be confirmed today.

“That includes grant top ups of 20 per cent, extra support to help companies apply for grants and loans, and a promotional campaign to kick in after restrictions are lifted.

He is also calling for the pandemic unemployment payment to be urgently restored to previous levels after it was cut yesterday from €350 down to €300.

Mr Ó Ríordáin also said the government should look at returning the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme to what it was at the beginning of the pandemic for businesses in Dublin that face shut downs.

He added that “The application period for the Restart grant closes on 30 September, and due to poor communications, there has only been a 25 per cent uptake in the Dublin City area. With Dublin now looking at weeks of restrictions, that must be extended and better promoted.”