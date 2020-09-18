Carlow IDA project gets one step closer

A LONG-awaited IDA project in Carlow took another step forward as councillors voted to remove a potential stumbling block. Councillors voted to support the material contravention of the county development plan to allow an IDA advanced technology building to progress on land that had been zoned as residential and an open space amenity.

The site in question is a 2.3-hectare piece of land at Rathnapish on the Dublin Road.

The council’s chief executive Kathleen Holohan had proposed the material contravention and it was welcomed by most councillors at September’s meeting of the county council.

Cllr Fintan Phelan said: “Anything that can be done to bring industry into the town is hugely welcomed.”

People Before Profit’s Adrienne Wallace wondered whether the Braun or Läpple sites could be used and whether the IDA had a tenant in mind. She was also concerned about rezoning residential land due to the housing crisis. However, a planning official informed cllr Wallace that sufficient land stock was available for housing.

Cllr Andrea Dalton said the IDA site now occupied by MSD had previously been vacant for a long time but was now home to a “world-class facility”.