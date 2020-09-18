Cash seized and €57,500 frozen in CAB operation

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) conducted a search operation in Co Louth on this morning.

Four residential addresses were searched during the course of the operation conducted by CAB personnel assisted by the Emergency Response Unit, the Regional Armed Response Unit, Louth Divisional personnel and the Customs Dog Unit.

During the course of this morning’s search, €57,507 was frozen in two bank accounts and €4,770 in cash was seized.

€30,000 in cash, believed to be the proceeds of crime, had already been seized as part of this ongoing investigation prior to this morning’s search operation.

This morning’s search operation is a significant development in the ongoing Criminal Assets Bureau investigation conducted in conjunction with local Gardaí in the Louth division, targeting persons suspected to be involved in the sale and supply of illegal drugs.