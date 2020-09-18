Children’s Ombudsman received 15 complaints from the Carlow area in 2019

By Suzanne Pender

FIFTEEN complaints or 1% of new complaints received by the Ombudsman for Children’s Office in 2019 came from the Carlow region.

The Ombudsman for Children’s Office 2019 annual report reveals an increase in the percentage of complaints received relating to education, despite an overall decrease in the number of complaints received by the office on behalf of children.

In 2019, the Ombudsman for Children’s Office (OCO) received 1,503 complaints, a decrease from 1,622 complaints in 2018, however, 49% of the complaints in 2019 related to education, up from 42% in 2018.

While the highest proportion of complaints came from Dublin (28%), 1% or approximately 15 complaints came from the Carlow region.

Of those complaints, 75% related to schools, 17% to the Department of Education and Skills and 4% were associated with other educational agencies such as the National Council for Special Education and the State Examinations Commission.

The OCO’s 2019 annual report also revealed that 20% of complaints related to family support care and protection, a reduction from 24% in 2018.

The proportion of complaints received by the OCO that related to the health services also decreased last year from 16% in 2018 to 14% in 2019.

Over the past number of years, the OCO sought to address how child protection issues are handled by schools over concerns that the personal views, the school’s policies, or the involvement of the board of management might prevent these issues being raised with the Department of Education and Skills (DES).

The office launched an investigation into how the DES and Education Inspectorate monitored and dealt with child protection complaints within schools, making subsequent recommendations to improve the systems in place.

As a result, the Child Protection and Welfare Procedures for Primary and Post Primary Schools were published and in place by 2019, in line with the OCO’s recommendations.