Death notices on Friday

Mary ( Maisie ) Bickerton (née Mc Donald)

Ballybrack, Ballymurphy, Borris, Carlow

Of Stretford, Manchester and formerly of Ballybrack, Ballymurphy, Borris, Co Carlow passed away on 31August.

Funeral takes place at St. Anne’s Church, Stretford, Manchester on 22 September at 10 am, followed by burial afterwards at Stretford cemetery.

Missed by her many nephews, nieces, in – laws, relatives and friends.

Clare BRENNAN (née McCarthy)

Clare Brennan, Castlewarden, Straffan, Kildare / Fenagh, Carlow passed away on Thursday 17 September.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Martin, son Patrick, daughter-in-law Larissa, sisters Mary and Sr Carmel, brother Michael, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health a private family funeral will take place.

Clare’s Funeral Mass will take place on Monday 21 September at 11am in St Finian’s Church in Newcastle with burial afterwards in Newcastle Cemetery

Tom Whelan

Tom Whelan, Cunnaberry, Ballon, Co Carlow, peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his beloved wife Gretta, sister Katsy, son-in-law Jerome Barry. Tom, much loved father of Kaye, P.J., Eilish, John, Rita, Thomas & Andrew. Deeply regretted by his sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother PC, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Kearney’s Funeral Home, Fenagh on Friday evening from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health, a private funeral will take place at Saint’s Peter & Paul Church, Ballon on Saturday at 2pm, followed by burial in Ballon cemetery.