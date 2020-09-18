Exceptional residence on six-acre holding

By Suzanne Pender

Rutland, Palatine, Co Carlow

Price: €795,000

THIS exceptional residence at Rutland, set on a generous six-acre holding, commands attention. Close to Carlow town yet located in the beautiful countryside of Rutland, the property is set in the shadow of one of Carlow’s most instantly recognisable landmarks, the historic Duckett’s Grove.

Constructed in 2010, this residence extends to 500sq m, cleverly blending single and two-storey elements with a superbly conceived open car port linking further to a most flexible annex area, ideal to facilitate work, hobby, recreation or self-contained needs.

Harnessing every modern construction material and technique, it boasts an incredible B1 energy rating, owing in no part to the extensive insulation, triple glazing and more.

Surrounding front and rear yards are designed to support extensive parking, while the lands are ideally proportioned to facilitate a host of applications from equine to horticultural and all in between.

Enquiries to Sherry Fitzgerald McDermott, Carlow on 059 9140344.