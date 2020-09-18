Forced to eat outside under new rules? Here’s what you’ll need to wear

Diners during the pandemic. Photo: Paul Faith/AFP via Getty Images.

Those hoping to enjoy a meal out this weekend or beyond may have to make slight adjustments to their wardrobe under new Covid-19 restrictions for pubs and restaurants.

As Dublin makes a move to Level Three of the Government’s plan for living with the virus, indoor dining will no longer be permitted at restaurants or pubs serving food in the capital.

Those opting for a meal al fresco or dashing out on a takeaway run might consider donning a jumper as the week goes on.

As today was dry with sunshine in most areas and highs of 21 degrees, Met Éireann has forecast a weekend of similar weather before diners must wave goodbye to balmy temperatures.

Those out for an early breakfast on Saturday will be met by some mist and fog, which will then clear for another dry day with sunny spells.

Temperatures in most parts of the country will hover between 15 to 18 degrees, while diners in some parts of Munster will be able to enjoy 20 degree sunshine.

Sunday will also be dry and sunny from early morning, with highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees and clear skies.

Monday will start strong with sunshine and highest temperatures of 16 to 21 degrees, with warmest weather in the southeast. However, it will turn cloudier in the west by lunchtime.

The weather will take a turn on Tuesday with highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees, with rain spreading eastwards from the west coast in the afternoon to put a damper on lunch plans.

The rain should clear by evening to be followed by cooler, clearer conditions that will allow for outdoor dining with the help of a jacket.

Met Éireann says “unsettled” conditions will continue throughout the week, with temperatures falling to a degree or two below normal for the time of the year and heavy rain expected by Thursday.