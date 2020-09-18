Gardaí to recommence checkpoints and patrols in Dublin

An Garda Síochána has announced that it will increase its policing of Dublin and set up checkpoints to ensure compliance with new public health restrictions announced by the Government this evening.

Operation Fanacht, which will see a “high level of visibility” of gardaí throughout Dublin city and county, is set to recommence from midnight tonight.

New measures announced for the capital this evening to curb the spread of Covid-19 include restrictions on travel outside the region and on gatherings of more than two households.

“Operation Fanacht will see a high level of visibility of An Garda Síochána members in Dublin City and County on foot, in car and on bike, to support the public health guidelines, particularly in relation to social distancing and gathering in large groups at amenities and open spaces,” An Garda Síochána said.

“Targeted Garda Checkpoints will be established throughout the county. An Garda Síochána wants to remind everyone that people are being encouraged not to travel out of or into Dublin county unless absolutely necessary.”

An Garda Síochána said its activity in Dublin would be supplemented by Garda personnel from the surrounding counties.

It said it will “continue to adopt, a graduated policing response based on its tradition of policing by consent” which sees gardaí “engage, educate, encourage and, as a last resort, enforce.”

Support

Operation Navigation, which sees gardaí ensure pubs are not serving alcohol without food in breach of current Covid-19 regulations, is also set to continue around the country with gardaí enforcing penal regulations.

Deputy Commissioner of Policing and Security John Twomey said, “As a community we all need to come together to once again protect ourselves and our most vulnerable.”

“Local gardaí are here to support individuals and local communities, in particular the most vulnerable in our society during this time. If you are feeling isolated or need help with shopping, collecting your prescription or anything else similar, please contact your local Garda station.”

Mr Twomey also said gardaí would support those impacted by the restrictions who are unsafe in their homes: “An Garda Síochána is fully aware of the impact increased restrictions may have on those who are subject to domestic abuse and do not feel safe in their homes.

“An Garda Síochána takes domestic abuse very seriously. If you are in danger call 999 at any time.

“If you feel you are not in immediate danger and you require advice and assistance, you can visit or call your local Garda Station and ask to speak with a Garda in private. If you know of someone who cannot speak for themselves please contact your local Garda station.”