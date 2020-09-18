Is Vera the oldest barmaid in Ireland?

By Elizabeth Lee

IS Vera Lawlor the oldest barmaid in the country?

The sprightly 93-year-old got back behind counter of her family pub, Lawlor’s of Rathvilly, to pull a pint of Guinness for one of her customers recently and proved that she hadn’t lost the magic touch.

“She pulled a perfect pint,” Arthur, her son, told ***The Nationalist***.

Vera, who lives in the village of Rathvilly, had popped into the pub last week and spotted one of her valued older customers. She called out to Arthur to put on a pint of the black stuff for him, but Arthur quickly replied that she had pulled enough pints in her life to do it herself. Back behind the pumps, Vera used her staggering 76 years of experience as a publican to produce a creamy pint.

“She hadn’t lost it at all, it was a perfect pint,” smiled Arthur, who said he took a perfect photo of the occasion.

The pub has been in the family for 300 years and Arthur is the sixth generation of the family to run it. Vera first started working there as a mere slip of a teenager at the age of 16 and was the youngest of six children of Mary Kate and Jim Lawson.

When her father died, it was Vera who stepped in and eventually took over the business when she was just 19.

Over the decades, she and her husband Christopher served generations of Rathvilly natives until Arthur took over the business in 1984. Vera is still extremely well known and loves to meet people in the pub.

Unfortunately, the place was in darkness for months because of the coronavirus restrictions, but about two weeks ago, Arthur, after fully renovating the lounge and bar, opened up again, this time selling food, in line with the regulations.

“I took the opportunity to totally renovate the place because it’s not often you get a chance to do something like that in the pub trade,” he explained.

Since Arthur reopened the pub, the business has been flying it, as people in Rathvilly and beyond have the chance to socialise once again.

“People are happy to be out and about and meeting each other,” said Arthur.

No more so than Vera, who still enjoys getting out and meeting her customers. And the secret to her longevity? It might have something to do with years of hard work and “one or two” gin and tonics every night before she retires to bed!