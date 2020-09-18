Joyful ceremony marks the ordination of Revd Patricia

By Suzanne Pender

A SPECIAL day was celebrated in St Laserian’s Cathedral, Old Leighlin recently with the ordination of Revd Patricia Coleman. Patricia (Pat) from Ballinabranna was ordained a deacon, with many lauding her wonderful personal qualities for the role, including her compassion and life experience.

A parish reader since 2006 and diocesan lay reader since 2007, Pat was ordained by the Right Reverend Michael Burrows, Bishop of Cashel, Ferns and Ossory.

A native of Killeshin, Pat completed her in-parish training there with the Reverend Robert Stotesbury in Killeshin Union of Parishes over the past year. This year she will continue to assist with ministry there, while also training with Dean Tom Gordon of Leighlin Union of Parishes.

Leading the service Bishop Burrows said he was particularly conscious of all those who would love to be present on this special occasion but couldn’t because “of the situation we find ourselves in related to Covid-19, where an absolute maximum of 50 socially distanced participants is allowed”.

The preacher at the service was the Very Reverend Tom Gordon, Dean of Leighlin, who told the congregation that he was looking forward to teaching Pat in the year to come as well as learning from her.

In a sermon where he spoke of how ministry should involve a vigorous sense of servitude, he also spoke of how the diocese of Cashel, Ferns and Ossory, through its recently established Diocesan Review Commission, is reflecting currently on what ministry should be like in the future.

“It should be about serving everyone,” said Revd Gordon, “not just those who are like ourselves”.

Speaking of Pat’s “gifts in great measure”, Revd Gordon described Pat as a joyful person.

“She has always been a person that I’ve never experienced as seeing church as lauding it over anyone,” he said.

“She is available to all and is a compassionate person. She has also experienced profound sadness in her own family life and she will bring this with her into her vision of ministry.”

Pat was presented for ordination by her sponsors ‒ her husband Walter and daughter Joy Mulhall ‒ and her daughter Mandy took the first reading during the service.

In the congregation, as well as family and friends, was a representative from each of the parishes where Pat has served and will serve.

Pat is the second trainee of the new Church of Ireland Ordained Local Ministry (OLM) training course to reach this stage of qualification in this diocese.

Ordained Local Ministry is a collaborative one and involves working voluntarily. Training, over two years, encompasses a blended form of lectures, tutorials, workshops, online learning and self-study.

While OLMs serve in their own parishes and local areas after they are ordained firstly to the diaconate and then to the priesthood (after two years’ study), they will be supervised during their ministry by a rector or archdeacon in charge of a much larger area.

In the United Dioceses of Cashel, Ferns and Ossory, four more people are in training for this new category of ministry. Two more ordinations to the diaconate are planned for November in Carlow and Cashel and one in Wexford in 2021.