Snooker memorabilia up for auction will benefit hospital fund

By Elizabeth Lee

A PHOTOGRAPH and a snooker cue signed by sporting legends Ken Doherty, Jimmy White, Dennis Taylor and John Virgo have been donated to a local hospital and are now up for grabs in a fundraising auction.

The photograph shows a young Ken smiling alongside Jimmy and John while the beautifully-crafted cue is also carefully signed by Ken, John and Dennis. Ken actually has family members living in Baltinglass so it’s lovely that the items will benefit the local hospital.

The items were very generously donated by an anonymous snooker fan after they discovered that staff and friends of Baltinglass District Hospital were raising funds for a multisensory unit.

The equipment would be particularly useful for helping families connect with their loved ones who have cognitive impairment or forms of dementia and would be used not only in the Alzheimer unit but by the other residents, too.

“The whole idea with the equipment is that people could continue to communicate with their loved ones. Covid has changed how we look at things, so we’ve adapted our plans. It’s made us rethink about what equipment would be the most helpful to our residents and their families,” said clinical nurse manager Maebh Doran.

The idea of acquiring the equipment originated from healthcare assistant Mary Phelan who, along with Jonjo Doyle, a friend of the hospital, and other people, organised a fundraising concert in December by The Willoughby Brothers. The concert was a massive success, making an impressive €3,000.

Sadly, Jonjo passed away in February after a long fight against cancer and, soon after, the snooker memorabilia was donated to the cause. However, Covid-19 struck, the whole country went into lockdown and plans were put on hold.

Now, post-lockdown, the fundraising drive has been reignited with the auctioning off of the donated items.

Maebh and the others involved in the campaign are excited about what they can achieve for the residents and their families, who’ve made terrible sacrifices because of the Covid restrictions.

They have many plans and, with the help of funding, they can realise them.

“We have lots of ideas, there’s so much we can do because the potential is huge. This will benefit many people in the community,” said Maebh.

Any individual, club or organisation interested in making a bid for these items can do so by email to [email protected]

Please quote snooker picture and cue on the subject line. The closing date for bids is Wednesday 30 September.