Trócaire thanks the people of Carlow

By Suzanne Pender

TRÓCAIRE has thanked the people of Co Carlow for their essential support, which helped the charity assist 2.5 million people in 27 of the poorest countries across the world last year.

The figures were released this week in Trócaire’s annual report, which showed the scale of the aid agency’s work in 2019-20, prior to the global outbreak of Covid-19.

Launching the report, Trócaire warned of the long-term impact of Covid-19 in the developing world, where the poorest people have been plunged into further poverty due to the social and economic implications of the pandemic.

The financial year 2019-20 saw the Irish public donate €23m to Trócaire – donations that change the lives of some of the poorest people in the world. Trócaire’s 2019 Lenten Appeal saw a 10% increase in donations, resulting in €8.3m being contributed to the charity.

The charity supported people in 27 countries across Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. In terms of the number of people supported, Trócaire’s largest programmes last year were in Ethiopia, Sudan and DR Congo.

The report also details how last year saw the charity respond to natural disasters and climatic shocks. Working through their partners, Trócaire provided shelter, food and other vital equipment to 39,000 people across Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe after the devastating impact of Cyclone Idai.

“We’d like to thank the people of Carlow for their generous support. Our annual report details of the positive impact our work has had in support of 2.5 million people and that figure is a testament to the commitment of the Irish public to the work of Trócaire,” said its CEO Caoimhe de Barra

“However, the Covid crisis has profoundly changed Trócaire’s work. Over recent months, our programmes have rapidly shifted to helping to stop the spread of the virus in countries that lack the most basic medical infrastructure to deal with an outbreak,” she added.

“The lasting impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic will only become clear in the months ahead. Trócaire’s loyal supporters in Co Carlow and throughout Ireland will continue to play a vital role in the lives of the poorest and most vulnerable.”