Beautiful bungalow in Bilboa

By Suzanne Pender

Hillside, Agharue, Bilboa, Carlow

Price region: €295,000

IMPECCABLY-presented four-bedroom detached bungalow extending to c146m2 (c 1,571 sq ft), standing on c0.56 acres of mature gardens approached by a tarmac drive from the public road to spacious forecourt parking.

The residence has been tastefully decorated throughout with superior finishes, including solid maple and white oak wood flooring, granite worktops and ornate wall panelling.

The current owners have maintained the exterior to the same high standard with pristine gardens and detached garage.

Located c 13 min drive to M9 motorway interchange at Powerstown, c 23 mins to Kilkenny city, c three miles to Old Leighlin and c 4.5 miles Leighlinbridge.

Accommodation includes: reception hall, sitting room, kitchen, living room, utility, guest wc, four bedrooms (master en suite), family bathroom. BER: C2 BER No. 101874279.

Contact: TM Byrne & Son Ltd, 18 Dublin Street, Carlow, 059 9132500.