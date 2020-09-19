Coronavirus: 274 new cases and no further deaths

A further 274 Covid-19 cases have been reported in the State, the Department of Health has confirmed.

Officials from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) also reported no further deaths from the disease.

There have now been 32,538 confirmed cases of the disease in the Republic, and 1,792 Covid-related deaths.

The news comes as new Covid-19 restrictions came into force in Dublin overnight.

People are not allowed to enter or leave the city and county unless it is for work, education or other essential reasons.

The region is on Level Three restrictions which mean bars and restaurants cannot serve food indoors – many had to close last night.

No more than six people from one household can visit another home, all indoor gatherings are banned and organised outdoor gatherings are limited to 15 people.

Many communions and confirmations set for this weekend have been called off – however, weddings and funerals can continue under Level Two rules until Monday.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said there will be more gardaí on patrol in Dublin this weekend.

“I think there will be an increased presence, so we can reduce large gathering and gardaí, in their operational duties, make judgement calls on that every day and every week and they will continue to do so.

“Fundamentally, we must get across the message that the numbers are rising. We’ve got to arrest the growth in cases,” said Mr Martin.