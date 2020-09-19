New restrictions come into effect in Dublin

New Covid-19 restrictions have come into place overnight in Dublin.

People are not allowed to enter or leave the county unless it is for work, education or other essential reasons.

The county is on Level Three restrictions which mean bars and restaurants cannot serve food indoors, with many having to close last night.

No more than six people from one household can visit your home, all indoor gatherings are banned and organised outdoor gatherings limited to 15 people.

Many communions and confirmations set for this weekend have been called off – however weddings and funerals can continue under Level Two rules until Monday.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said there will be more gardaí on patrol in Dublin this weekend.

“I think there will be an increased presence, so we can reduce large gathering and Gardaí, in their operational duties, make judgement calls on that every day and every week and they will continue to do so.

“Fundamentally, we must get across the message that the numbers are rising. We’ve got to arrest the growth in cases,” said Mr Martin.