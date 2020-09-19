Sun shines down on drive-in bingo at Killeshin GAA Club

By Suzanne Pender

BINGO gripped Killeshin last week as the local GAA club was transformed into an outdoor bingo hall for the club’s latest fundraising venture.

The much-anticipated drive-in bingo at Killeshin GAA Club finally kicked off last Sunday with 120 cars lined up in the grounds and keen to get started.

“It was hugely successful. We had 120 cars and we’ve had absolutely brilliant feedback from the people there,” enthused club chairman Liam Dowling.

“We’d really positive comments about how professionally it was organised, the prize money and, of course, the glorious day we had weather wise,” he added.

Liam also paid tribute to all the volunteers from the club, who were “out in force” to ensure the smooth running of their first bingo afternoon.

The drive-in caller was Joe Smithers, while a terrific sound system and the opportunity to tune the bingo into your own car radio meant there was no way anyone will miss out on all the action.

“We’d all ages there, too, which was great to see,” added Liam.

Killeshin will hold another bingo afternoon at 3pm on Sunday 27 September in their grounds (R93XF53) and all are very welcome to come along. Some great cash prizes will be up for grabs, too. A single book is €10; double book, €15; with a prize of €30 for one line; €50 for a double line; and €100 for a full house. For a single sheet it’s €3, or two for €5, while the prizes are €50 for one line; €100 for a double line; while a full house is worth €200.

For the jackpot sheet it’s €3, or two for €5. A one-line prize wins you €50; €100 for a double; and €500 for a full house.