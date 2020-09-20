Coronavirus: 396 new cases reported, with 241 in Dublin

A total of 407 new coronavirus cases was confirmed in Dublin this weekend. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA

A further 396 Covid-19 cases have been reported in the State, the largest increase in new confirmed cases since May 14th.

Officials from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) also reported no further deaths from the disease.

Of the new cases, 70 per cent are aged under 45, and 26 per cent are associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case.

241 of the cases are located in Dublin, 36 in Cork, 19 in Donegal, 12 in Galway, 11 in Meath, 11 in Kildare, 9 in Monaghan, 7 in Louth, 6 in Clare, 6 in Offaly, 6 in Waterford and 5 in Wicklow, with the remaining 27 cases spread across 11 other counties.

There have now been 32,933 confirmed cases of the disease in the Republic, and 1,792 Covid-related deaths.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases continued to rise in the North this weekend, with 222 recorded by the Northern Ireland Department of Health on Saturday, and a further 176 cases on Sunday.

This brings the total number of cases in the region to 9,341, including 977 positive results confirmed in the last seven days.

Updated figures on the number of deaths of people with Covid-19 in the North will not be available until Monday.