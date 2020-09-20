Fianna Fáil continues to slump in the polls while Sinn Féin takes the lead

Fianna Fáil’s approval rating in Government continues to fall in the latest opinion poll.

A new Sunday Times/ Behaviour and Attitudes poll shows the party is down one point to 19 per cent support.

Sinn Féin is the most popular party in the Republic with 32 per cent support, up two, while Fine Gael has risen by one to 30 per cent support.

The Greens fall one to 5 per cent, Labour are unchanged at three, while Solidarity/People Before Profit and the Social Democrats are also unchanged at 1 per cent.

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett says the Government’s handling of the pandemic is playing a huge role in their decreasing support in the polls.

“The big issue for people is that they feel the new Government has not been coherent and has been giving mixed messages and that they strategy that they are pursuing is not really effective in chasing down and eliminating Covid-19.”

Sinn Féin TD Donnchadh O’Laoghaire says he believes his party’s strong result in the poll also reflects poorly on the Government.

“The response in the polls outlines the fact that there is still a huge appetite for a different was of doing things. I think this Government has shown a lack of leadership and has not inspired the confidence of the public.”