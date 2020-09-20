Glór goes online for Irish language classes

By Suzanne Pender

IT’S a busy but different autumn schedule for Glór Cheatharlach for 2020 as they take to the virtual world to continue their Irish language classes and conversation circles.

Irish language classes for adult learners are back but, in line with Covid restrictions, will take place online in association with Gaelchultúr.

Gaelchultúr will offer a variety of Irish language classes, ranging from beginners to intermediate and advanced levels as well as a higher accuracy in Irish grammar course.

During the ten-week courses, which started yesterday, 21 September, classes will be available at eight different levels.

Participants will attend a two-hour class via Zoom one day a week. To attend the live online classes, students will require a headset with a microphone (a USB headset if possible), a laptop or desktop computer and a reasonably good broadband connection.

A digital booklet will be sent to learners and they can use this material during class and for study between classes.

During the classes, learners will have an opportunity to raise a virtual hand and ask the teacher questions. Pair work and group work activities will also be an integral part of every session.

For course details and to register online, go to www.gaelchultur.com or phone 01 4845220.

Full details also from Glór Cheatharlach on 085 1340047 or email [email protected].

The popular Irish conversation circles have moved from the weekly chats with tae agus brioscaí in Carlow Museum to online Zoom gatherings on Wednesday mornings.

Irish speakers and learners are welcome any Wednesday at 11am by contacting 085 1340047, 087 2857048 or join the link https://us04web.zoom.us/j/76468259968?pwd=T1VvNXpZWEpoZVBTUWVoamxHQi9SQT09

Meanwhile Áras na nÓg, the Irish Naíonra Preschool and Afterschool Centre, has reopened and is operating at full capacity under HSE guidelines with full procedures and protocols in place.

The modern purpose-built premises and playground has come a long way since opening the facility based at Éire Óg just three years ago.

Each year has brought its own challenges and rewards and most especially these past six months during Covid-19 but having the smiling faces of the páistí back is wonderful.

Áras na nÓg has grown over the last few years and now an amazing team of ten staff who between them welcome 35 páistí into two Preschool Naíonra rooms each morning and 45 children from the Gaelscoil into their afterschool service each afternoon.

Over 100 children in total receive their preschool and afterschool care ‘as Gaeilge’ at Áras na nÓg each week.

Táimíd ag súil le bliain iontach eile le chéile in Áras na nÓg…..ní neart go cur le chéile!

Glór Cheatharlach and the bilingual family group Teaghlaigh Spraoi, in association with Glór na nGael Chill Chainnigh, are happy to announce a family outing to the Castlecomer Discovery Park on Saturday 26 September at 11am.

The autumn family walk and talk for Irish and bilingual families will focus on the seasonal changes in the beautiful woodland setting.

There will be ‘comhrá as Gaeilge’ and a guided talk for the children along the way. This is a free event but must be pre-booked by contacting 087 7549781, 085 1340047 or emailing [email protected]

The weekly feature ‘as Gaeilge’ published in the Carlow Nationalist also makes a welcome return. News items and articles of interest are welcome and can be forwarded to [email protected] or [email protected] .

For full details on all Irish activities in Carlow this autumn contact 085 1340047, 087 2857048 or email [email protected]