Report on Woulfe’s attendance at Golfgate event to be finished next week

A report into why Supreme Court judge Seamus Woulfe was at the controversial Oireachtas Golf Society dinner is due to be completed next week.

Retired Chief Justice Susan Denham is carrying out the inquiry into Mr Woulfe’s attendance.

The event held in Co Galway on August 19th, later referred to as ‘Golfgate’, led to the resignation of former Minister for Agriculture Sara Calleary and former EU Trade Commissioner, Phil Hogan.

Over 80 people attended the event in the Station House Hotel in Clifden, allegedly breaching Covid-19 restrictions at the time.

The former Attorney General had said he was unaware there would be a dinner served at the event, adding: “I attended based on that understanding, that it would be within the guidelines, but do apologise for any unintentional breach of any of the new guidelines on my part.”

Chief Justice Frank Clarke called for the review last month.