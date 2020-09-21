188 new cases of Covid-19 and no new deaths

By Kenneth Fox

A further 188 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening by the Department of Health.

No new deaths were announced from the virus, meaning the number of Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland is still 1,792.

With the new cases this evening, there is now a total of 33,121 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases announced this evening: 96 are men and 90 are women, 71 per cent are under 45 years of age and 36 per cent are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case.

They also confirmed that 19 cases have been identified as community transmission.

Once again the majority of cases are in Dublin with 76, while Cork and Donegal recorded the next highest amount with 25 and 21 new cases.

Elsewhere there were 16 in Kildare, 13 in Galway, seven in Roscommon and seven in Waterford, with the remaining 23 cases spread across 12 counties.

As of this morning, there are currently 90 people in hospitals across Ireland with the virus and a further 16 people in ICUs.

Speaking about today’s figures, Dr Ronan Glynn, acting chief medical officer said:

“The spirit of the response to COVID-19 since the outset of this pandemic has been solidarity and cooperation. While this pandemic is a uniquely challenging time for everyone, we can and will support one another in getting through this.

“Encourage your family and friends to heed the public health advice. Now more than ever, we need to work collectively. Our individual actions count on a population level.

“Every one of us doing our bit in our daily lives – halving our social contacts, working from home, keeping our distance, wearing a face covering, washing our hands – matters a great deal. These small, positive steps taken together amount to our best and strongest defence against the virus.”

Yesterday a further 396 Covid-19 cases were reported in the State yesterday, which was the largest increase in new confirmed cases since May 14th.

Officials from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) also reported that there no further deaths from the disease.