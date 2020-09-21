Carlow musicians on TV at 7pm tonight

By Suzanne Pender

TUNE in to RTÉ’s Nationwide tonight at 7pm to see Carlow’s finest, The Backline, in action.

The Backline, a Facebook group founded back in March by local musician and primary school teacher Justin Kelly, has taken social media by storm over the last six months.

They quickly caught the attention of the public and now RTÉ’s Nationwide has joined them to see just why this community group of singers, performers and musicians have captured the hearts of so many.

“What started off with me posting a video of my son and me singing has grown into something quite extraordinary in a very short time,” said Justin.

Justin explains that The Backline is not simply a forum for local musicians and artists to post and promote themselves … it’s way more than that.

“I set a challenge at the beginning of the week. Performers must perform songs by the artists mentioned in the challenge. Poets and visual artists get involved by posting images, poems or lyrical recitals relevant to the challenge.

“I began to contact local businesses, particularly those smaller ones who have been destroyed by the Covid-19 lockdown, offering them an opportunity to set a ‘bonus challenge’ once a week. My plan is to allow local businesses to promote and advertise on The Backline page free of charge in order to try and help them get back on their feet, so to speak,” said Justin.

To date, over 30 local businesses, including the local GAA and FAI, have come on board.

Another exciting development for The Backline is the possibility of a festival next summer.

Another huge aspect of The Backline is the positive effect it’s had on the mental health of all involved, from the performing artists to those viewing the daily posts.

“Some of the artists who are posting videos have never performed before. Some have never had the opportunity or the confidence and, now, through The Backline, they are finding their voices and, more importantly, gaining self-belief. The comments the artists receive are incredibly positive, encouraging and self-affirming,” explains Justin.

Tune in tonight at 7pm.