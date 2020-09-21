Dublin Chamber calls for city centre pedestrianisation to continue with ban on indoor dining

The Dublin Chamber of Commerce is calling for pedestrianisation trials to continue in the city centre while indoor dining is banned.

Latest footfall figures from Dublin City Council show a drop in the number of visitors to Grafton Street and Henry Street since previous trials ended in August.

The Council has said it will work with business owners to accommodate outdoor dining where possible.

Dublin Chamber’s Graeme McQueen says the decrease in numbers could be helped by a more wide ranging pedestrianisation system:

“I think there is probably a real good opportunity now to bring those pedestrianiation trials back in. Certainly for the next three weeks while Dublin is in a state of lockdown.

“That would really help the businesses in the city centre and encourage people to get in to shop in the city centre. Hopefully that could benefit the businesses at the end of the day.”

It comes as last Friday, Dublin was placed under Level three of the government’s restrictions, due to the rise in Covid-19 cases in the capital.

Level 3 restrictions

Under these restrictions people in Dublin people should not leave or enter the county unless for work, education or other essential purposes.

You are allowed visitors from one other household only in your home or garden. No social or family gatherings should take place in other settings.

One of the more contentious restrictions was limiting pubs and restaurants in the city to outdoor dining or takeaway. A lot of restaurants do no have access to outdoor dining and have been severely impacted by these restrictions.

Yesterday, Dublin City Council announced new measures to increase its support for businesses.

They said “In relation to restaurants, cafes and pubs that serve food, seeking to utilise the public footpath, designated car parking spaces, and other areas of the public domain under the control of the City Council, requests will be accommodated for the duration of Level three restrictions.”

In terms of the criteria for businesses to avail of the support they said:

A business must have public liability insurance in the amount of €6.4m in place for the use of street furniture in the public realm,

A minimum circulation space of two metres must be maintained clear of obstruction on the public footpath

The outside area must not extend beyond the frontage of the premises or impinge on another business premises without that business’s consent. The area must also be clearly barriered and delineated.

Parking spaces/loading bays cannot be used on high traffic volume roads or where speeds regularly exceed 30kmph without the prior approval of the City Council.

Street furniture must not impinge on the public carriageway in any other way. Disabled parking spaces cannot be used.