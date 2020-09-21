Farmer discovers rave with over 100 people on his property in Dublin

People leaving the rave after being told by Darragh McCullough that they were on private property. Image: @darraghmccullou Twitter

A farmer in North Dublin discovered over 100 people attending a pop-up rave on his land on Sunday morning.

Darragh McCullough was on his way to do the last of his harvesting around 6am yesterday when he encountered the group, according to The Irish Times.

After approaching the party-goers, telling them they were on private property, Mr McCullogh said they packed up and left without incident.

The rave took place inside an old ruin which overlooked the sea, approximately 700 meters off the main road, making detection by passers-by unlikely.

Mr McCullough told The Irish Times that once the group had started to leave, a number of them collected their rubbish in black bin bags which can be seen in a video posted on Mr McCullough’s twitter page.

“Not only did they all go, there was no guff or abuse to me and a couple of lads went around with bin bags and got every scrap; there wasn’t a bottle left.

“This is going on all over the country. People are people; we’re social animals. Logic would tell you that this gang would have been out in a bar or some venue in Dublin if they were open or available.”

Under current Covid-19 Level Three restrictions in Dublin, all bars, pubs, restaurants and nightclubs are not permitted to open, except for outdoor or takeaway dining.

Large social gatherings are not allowed in any setting, while only 15 people can attend an organised outdoor gathers, with a named event organiser, owner or manager.