Green Road house has huge potential

By Suzanne Pender

HUGE potential for this centrally-located property at 2 Green Road, Carlow.

This impressive 4/5 bedroom detached two-storey house to the front of Green Road estate also has the advantage of having a particularly large end-garden.

Though in need of modernisation, the house offers huge potential for owner occupation or perhaps investment purposes.

The house overlooks the playing fields of IT Carlow, while the property has quite a sizable and private rear garden.

Green Road is just a short walk from the town centre either via Granby Row or Hanover Road.

This property goes for sale in an online auction on Wednesday 7 October at 3pm. Its advised minimum value has been set at €225,000.

For details contact REA Sothern, 37 Dublin Street, Carlow 059-9131218