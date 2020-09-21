Latest Covid-19 figures

The cumulative Carlow Covid-19 figure rose by one Monday evening as 188 cases were confirmed nationally.

As of midnight Sunday, 20 September, the HPSC has been notified of 188 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There are now a total of 33,121 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

76 cases are in Dublin, 25 in Cork, 21 in Donegal, 16 in Kildare, 13 in Galway, 7 in Roscommon and 7 in Waterford, with the remaining 23 cases spread across 12 counties.

96 are men / 90 are women

71% are under 45 years of age

36% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

19 cases have been identified as community transmission

The cumulative Covid-19 figure in Carlow is now 275, an increase of 17 cases in a week.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The spirit of the response to Covid-19 since the outset of this pandemic has been solidarity and cooperation. While this pandemic is a uniquely challenging time for everyone, we can and will support one another in getting through this.

“Encourage your family and friends to heed the public health advice. Now more than ever, we need to work collectively. Our individual actions count on a population level.

“Every one of us doing our bit in our daily lives – halving our social contacts, working from home, keeping our distance, wearing a face covering, washing our hands – matters a great deal. These small, positive steps taken together amount to our best and strongest defence against the virus.”