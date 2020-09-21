Man seriously injured in machete attack during burglary

Gardaí are investigating an incident in which a man armed with a weapon entered a house in the early hours of this morning and assaulted a man.

The incident of aggravated burglary took place in Waterford and the weapon involved was allegedly a machete.

The assault occurred at a house in St. Herblain Park, Co Waterford in the early hours of this morning at approximately 3:00am.

The victim in his 30’s was taken to University Hospital Waterford to be treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Investigation is ongoing by gardaí.