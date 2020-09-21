Pubs prepare to reopen today after six months shuttered

A barman in Dublin during the pandemic. Photo: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images.

Pubs outside of Dublin are preparing to reopen today for the first time in six months.

“Wet pubs” closed in mid-March due to the Covid-19 lockdown and remained shuttered, while those serving food alongside alcohol were permitted to reopen during the summer.

Those reopening now must do so under strict guidelines, which include implementing social distancing, mandatory table service and enhanced cleaning regimes.

Pubs in Dublin must be remained closed as the capital remains under Level Three restrictions of the Government’s Living with Covid-19 plan.

Jobs

It comes as a leading economist has said that Ireland’s drinks and hospitality sector faces severe problems.

A new report has warned that over 100,000 jobs in the industry could be permanently lost by the end of the year.

It claims people under 25 and women will be most affected by the losses.

Anthony Foley, senior lecturer at DCU Business School, carried out the research and issued a warning for the coming year: “Obviously for the rest of the year, there’s not going to be a resurgence in international tourism.

“The worry about next year is that the same problem would arise because a lot of decisions about travel will be made this year for next year.

“Other countries in Europe are more open than we are so arrangements may be made for holidays in those particular countries, so by and large, 2021 doesn’t look great.”