‘Tween’ girl singers invited to join hit choir group for charity single

By Suzanne Pender

DREAMS ‒ the debut single by Irish Women In Harmony ‒ has been one of the feel-good positive energy stories to emerge from the summer of lockdown in Ireland.

This heartfelt rendering of the Cranberries classic has raised money and awareness for the Safe Ireland charity, an organisation that provides support for women and children who are experiencing domestic violence and abuse.

Thrilled by the reception and success for Dreams, Irish Women In Harmony are now making plans to release an exciting new Christmas single and are looking for 12 talented girls aged 12 years and under to join them as a tween choir for the recording.

IWIH harmoniser-in-chief RuthAnne Cunningham says: “Irish Women In Harmony is all about inspiring young Irish girls to get into music and dream big. When I was younger, I always wanted to sing at any opportunity I got, so we’d like to give 12x12s-and-under the chance to sing with us on our Christmas project. And we are so excited to hear your submissions.”

If you think you have what it takes to be one of the 12×12-and-under tween choir and join Irish Women In Harmony, submit a 30-second video clip of you singing Dreams to [email protected] or post/dm your video on Instagram tagging @irishwomeninharmony and the hashtag #IWIHSearch

Please make sure you have the permission of a parent or guardian before you submit your entry.

The deadline for entries is midnight on Wednesday 30 September.

The 12 winners will be selected by RuthAnne and members of the Irish Women In Harmony project. In line with current government guidelines, all Covid social-distancing measures will be observed for the recording.