Taoiseach says gardaí investigating ‘organisation’ of Dublin rave

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has described an outdoor rave which took place in Dublin over the weekend, with reports of between 60 to 100 partygoers attending, as a “serious issue”.

Footage of the party has been widely shared online, showing a DJ playing music to a crowd in the grounds of a residential flat complex in the city centre.

The incident took place on Saturday night, less than 24 hours after further restrictions were introduced in the capital permitting just 15 people to gather outdoors.

Gardaí broke up the large gathering of young people at the Oliver Bond Street flats in Dublin’s south inner city, according to the Irish Times.

The manner of its organisation is a serious issue.

Speaking on Monday, the Taoiseach said gardaí are not investigating those who attended the event but there may be sanctions for those who organised it.

“The garda approach operationally has been to encourage compliance, work with people, engage with people. Enforcement is a last resort in many cases.”

He added: “I think the Oliver Bond situation is being investigated by gardaí, the manner of its organisation is a serious issue, a gathering of that kind.”

Cases

In a statement, gardaí said they responded to reports of a gathering at a residential complex and requested the crowd there to disperse.

They maintained a presence in the area with a number of patrols conducted over the course of the evening, and said that no breaches of regulations were detected.

The Dublin southwest inner city local electoral district, which includes the Oliver Bond Street flats, has one of the highest rates of Covid-19 in the country.

The district had a rate of 163 cases per 100,000 of population between September 1st and 14th, according to figures from the Health Surveillance Protection Centre.